Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
LW opened at $80.24 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 444,344 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.