Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW opened at $80.24 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 444,344 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.