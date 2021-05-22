Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of IFS opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,522,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

