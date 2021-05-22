Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for RPT Realty Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for RPT Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

RPT opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $124,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

