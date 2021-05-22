Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NexTech AR Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for NexTech AR Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.50.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.