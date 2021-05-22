Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of TPVG opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.