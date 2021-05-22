Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Insider Imogen Moss Buys 14,727 Shares of Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider Imogen Moss bought 14,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,014.36 ($13,083.83).

Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Ediston Property Investment’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

