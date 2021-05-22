United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) Insider Jonathan Leather Sells 9,755,690 Shares

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) insider Jonathan Leather sold 9,755,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £97,556.90 ($127,458.71).

LON:UOG opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Friday. United Oil & Gas Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.34 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.57 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.75.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

United Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; PL090 license located in the Wessex Basin, onshore United Kingdom; and P1918 license located in the offshore southern United Kingdom.

