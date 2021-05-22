888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Buys 26,000 Shares

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 409.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 327.55. 888 Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on 888 shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 888 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

