888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Buys 26,000 Shares

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).
888 opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 409.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 327.55. 888 Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.
