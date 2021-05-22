New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) versus Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Financial Analysis

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for New Jersey Resources and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 1 1 3 0 2.40 Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.39%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $0.40, indicating a potential downside of 94.76%. Given New Jersey Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 9.93% 10.61% 3.72% Stabilis Solutions -17.85% -11.15% -8.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Stabilis Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $1.95 billion 2.11 $193.92 million $2.06 20.74 Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 2.74 -$5.72 million N/A N/A

New Jersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Stabilis Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns, and operates commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Storage and Transportation segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Monmouth, New Jersey.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

