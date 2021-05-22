Analysts Offer Predictions for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Treace Medical Concepts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Hair acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

