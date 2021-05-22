Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report sales of $70.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.10 million and the lowest is $70.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $300.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

