Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.79.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.70. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

