TD Securities Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$35.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.59.

TSE:TOU opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.71. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,832,592.79. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

