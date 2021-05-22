Traders Buy High Volume of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,169 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 700% compared to the typical volume of 271 call options.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $73.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,285.8% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 90,637 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

