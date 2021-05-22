Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$60.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$56.97 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6637505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18. Insiders have sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 over the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

