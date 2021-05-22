Brokerages Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. The Timken posted sales of $803.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,506 shares of company stock worth $17,419,710. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The Timken has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

