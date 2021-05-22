ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZSL opened at $5.37 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

