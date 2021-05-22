Investors Purchase High Volume of Inovalon Call Options (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,522 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the average daily volume of 479 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.
Inovalon stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 765.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.26.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
