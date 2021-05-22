Investors Purchase High Volume of Inovalon Call Options (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,522 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the average daily volume of 479 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 765.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.