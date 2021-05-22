Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 1885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Endava by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endava by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

