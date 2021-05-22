Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 159,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,218,358 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $16.33.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.