Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price Up 6.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares rose 6.9% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 55,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,425,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Specifically, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at $506,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,643,376 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

