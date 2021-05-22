Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $130.05, but opened at $126.71. Dillard’s shares last traded at $129.54, with a volume of 1,622 shares.

Specifically, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $1,509,500 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

