JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DEC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.23 ($23.80).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

DEC stock opened at €23.78 ($27.98) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.49. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.