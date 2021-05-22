Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of BN stock opened at €60.53 ($71.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.67. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

