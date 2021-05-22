Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of BN stock opened at €60.53 ($71.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.67. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

