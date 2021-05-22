Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €18.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

