Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$8.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

