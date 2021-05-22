Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIL. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.61.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,755.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

