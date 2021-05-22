AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.530-3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.51 billion-$15.51 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASGLY. Mizuho raised AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of AGC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AGC has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

