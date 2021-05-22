Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.78.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Everbridge by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,317,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the period.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.11. 302,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

