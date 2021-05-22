ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Cap of $4.95 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $27,913.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00059271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00364043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00194082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003771 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.01 or 0.00819599 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

