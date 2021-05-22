Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. 96,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a market cap of $828.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

