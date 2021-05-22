Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. 1,043,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,660. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.