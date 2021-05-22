GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $64,081.41 and $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00059271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00364043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00194082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003771 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.01 or 0.00819599 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,713,764 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

