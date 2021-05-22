Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

