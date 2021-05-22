GT Gold (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

GT Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTGDF)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

