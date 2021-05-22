AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Up 3.2%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.54. 13,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 622,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

