Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.60. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

