Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Stock Price Down 1%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.