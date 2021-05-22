Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. Sysco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,149.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

