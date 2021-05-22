Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. Sysco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.
Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,149.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
