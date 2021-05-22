Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $60,161.10 and approximately $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00366327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00193896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003876 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00840242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.