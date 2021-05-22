Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of HRNNF stock remained flat at $$24.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

