Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.43. The company had a trading volume of 316,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 1 year low of $239.68 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.