Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading Down 3.2%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 3,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from $5.65 to $5.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

