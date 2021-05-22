Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.58.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

