QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Up 5.2%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 11,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 149,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Several brokerages have commented on QMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuoteMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of QuoteMedia in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

