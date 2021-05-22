Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Janel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Logistics Services, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Global Logistics Services segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

