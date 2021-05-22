School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Trading 2.7% Higher

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $821,925.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.09.

School Specialty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCOO)

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supplies, furniture, technology products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; physical education programs, solutions, resources, and equipment to improve student and staff wellness; and science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for School Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for School Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.