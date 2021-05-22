FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $229.60 million and $8.76 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.61 or 0.00930469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00094634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

