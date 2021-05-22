Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.09. 57,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.