Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Head-To-Head Review

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for salesforce.com and Foresight Autonomous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 0 7 28 2 2.86 Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00

salesforce.com presently has a consensus price target of $268.97, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. Foresight Autonomous has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.05%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Risk and Volatility

salesforce.com has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares salesforce.com and Foresight Autonomous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $17.10 billion 12.01 $126.00 million $1.02 218.22 Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Profitability

This table compares salesforce.com and Foresight Autonomous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 17.53% 6.63% 4.32% Foresight Autonomous N/A -90.36% -78.13%

Summary

salesforce.com beats Foresight Autonomous on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Customer 360 Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; MuleSoft Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Tableau and Einstein Analytics, provides analytical technology to customers. Additionally, the company offers various solutions for financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, and philanthropy. The company also provides professional services and education services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. Salesforce and Siemens has a strategic partnership. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. It has a strategic cooperation agreement with FLIR Systems, Inc. to develop, market, and distribute QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

